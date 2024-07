Joe went 0-for-3 with a strikeout Saturday against the Mets.

Joe has been limited exclusively to a short-side platoon role at first base since Rowdy Tellez has gotten improved results at the plate, though he's also split time with Edward Olivares and Joshua Palacios in right field. Joe will likely continue to lose plate appearances so long as he remains cold at the dish, as he's hit only .176 with one home run, five RBI and seven runs scored since June 1 and across 74 at-bats.