Joe could make the Pirates' Opening Day roster due to his ability to serve as a fourth outfielder as well as a backup first baseman, Kevin Gorman of Pittsburgh Tribune-Live reports.

Joe earned a career-high 467 plate appearances in 2022, the majority of which came at the corner outfield spots. He also appeared at first base for 21 games. Even with that versatility, his fit in Pittsburgh is unclear as the Pirates also brought in Andrew McCutchen, Carlos Santana and Ji Man-Choi over the winter. Despite perhaps facing long odds for a significant role, Joe has helped his case this spring by putting together a respectable .258/.324/.387 line with five extra-base hits across 31 at-bats in the Grapefruit League.