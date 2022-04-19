Castillo is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Brewers.

The righty-hitting Castillo had started at either second base or shortstop in each of the past four games, though the Pirates opposed southpaw starting pitchers in the latter three contests. Castillo recorded an RBI in each of those last three games and looks to have secured a regular spot in the lineup versus lefties, but he'll be back on the bench Tuesday with the Brewers bringing right-hander Corbin Burnes to the hill.