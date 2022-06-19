Castillo went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run, a walk and a sacrifice fly in a 7-5 loss to the Giants on Saturday.

The 24-year-old rookie had a nice four-RBI night at the plate, hitting a sacrifice fly off Alex Wood in the first, and then belting a three-run home run off him in the third. The second baseman had been ice cold in June, hitting only .075 over 40 at-bats. He did hit for a respectable average in the minors last year, and he is projected to hit about 30 to 40 points higher than his current .195 average on the season.