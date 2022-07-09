Castillo went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run, a walk and an additional run scored in a 4-3 loss to the Brewers on Friday.

Castillo was the only Pirate who could get to Brewers starter Aaron Ashby, and he did so in a big way with a two-run shot to left center. The backup utility player now has 10 long balls on the season to go along with 23 RBI in 205 at bats. Despite showing a bit of pop in his bat, Castillo has struggled to get on base all season long and sports a downtrodden .244 OBP. He is likely to remain in a backup role unless he can improve his 4.6% walk rate.