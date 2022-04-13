Castillo went 1-for-4 in Tuesday's loss to the Cubs.
Castillo was in the lineup for the second consecutive game, playing second base while hitting fifth. Though he has not carried over his powerful performance during spring training, Castillo has five hits across his first 13 at-bats. Despite that promising start to his big-league career, Castillo appears to be on the short side of a platoon with Hoy Park at second base for the time being.
More News
-
Pirates' Diego Castillo: Draws first start•
-
Pirates' Diego Castillo: Hitless during MLB debut•
-
Pirates' Diego Castillo: On bench for Opening Day•
-
Pirates' Diego Castillo: Earns roster spot•
-
Pirates' Diego Castillo: Five homers this spring•
-
Pirates' Diego Castillo: Added to major-league roster•