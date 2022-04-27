Castillo will start at shortstop and bat leadoff in Wednesday's game against the Brewers, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Castillo had made each of his last three starts in right field, but he looks as though he could get an extended trial as the Pirates' everyday shortstop after Kevin Newman was diagnosed Wednesday with a groin injury that's expected to sideline him for 3-to-5 weeks. Though he's receiving the leadoff assignment Wednesday against Brewers lefty Aaron Ashby, the righty-hitting Castillo is expected to slot closer to the middle or bottom of the lineup versus right-handed pitching.