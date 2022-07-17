Castillo will start in right field and bat fifth in Sunday's game against the Rockies.

Though he's back in the lineup for the series finale while lefty Austin Gomber takes the bump for Colorado, the righty-hitting Castillo was on the bench in both of the previous two games, when the Rockies brought right-handers to the hill. As such, Castillo looks to be stuck in the short side of a platoon at the moment.