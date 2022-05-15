site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Pirates' Diego Castillo: Not in Sunday's lineup
RotoWire Staff
Castillo is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Reds.
Castillo is 1-for-12 with an RBI and a run over his past four games and will take a seat for Sunday's series finale. Rodolfo Castro and Josh VanMeter will start in the middle infield for Pittsburgh.
