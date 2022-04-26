Castillo is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Brewers, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Castillo started the past two games in right field and will take a seat after going 1-for-8 with a run and a stolen base. Jack Suwinski, who was called up from Double-A Altoona on Tuesday, will make his MLB debut against Milwaukee in right field.
More News
-
Pirates' Diego Castillo: Bats leadoff, manning right field•
-
Pirates' Diego Castillo: Back to bench versus righty•
-
Pirates' Diego Castillo: Socks first big-league homer•
-
Pirates' Diego Castillo: In lineup against lefties•
-
Pirates' Diego Castillo: Draws first start•
-
Pirates' Diego Castillo: Hitless during MLB debut•