Castillo isn't starting the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Tigers.
Castillo will be out of the lineup for a second straight matchup after he went 3-for-13 with two RBI, a run, a walk and two strikeouts over the last five games. Jack Suwinski will start in right field and bat seventh.
More News
-
Pirates' Diego Castillo: Out of Sunday's lineup•
-
Pirates' Diego Castillo: Leading off versus lefty•
-
Pirates' Diego Castillo: Not in Tuesday's lineup•
-
Pirates' Diego Castillo: Bats leadoff, manning right field•
-
Pirates' Diego Castillo: Back to bench versus righty•
-
Pirates' Diego Castillo: Socks first big-league homer•