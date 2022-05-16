site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Pirates' Diego Castillo: On bench Monday
May 16, 2022
Castillo isn't starting Monday against the Cubs.
Castillo has gone 1-for-5 with an RBI and a strikeout over his last two games, and he'll be out of the lineup for the third time in the last five matchups. Rodolfo Castro will shift to shortstop while Michael Chavis starts at second base.
