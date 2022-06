Castillo will start at shortstop and bat fifth in Tuesday's game against the Tigers.

With Pittsburgh sending Rodolfo Castro back to Triple-A Indianapolis over the weekend, Castillo looks primed to get a look as the team's everyday shortstop. Though he enjoyed a hot start to the season, Castillo has been mired in a deep slump at the plate since the beginning of May, slashing .197/.256/.310 in 26 games dating back to the start of last month.