Castillo will start in right field and bat sixth in Sunday's game against the Brewers.

Castillo doesn't possess a regular spot in the lineup at any position, but he'll nonetheless pick up his fifth straight start Sunday. The last three of his starts have come in right field, but the Pirates are expected to roll out an outfield of Ben Gamel, Bryan Reynolds and Jack Suwinski in most games. Castillo will get the nod in right field for the series finale while the slumping Suwinski takes a seat.