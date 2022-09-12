The Pirates recalled Castillo from Triple-A Indianapolis on Monday.
Castillo has been in the minors since the end of July, at which point he had slashed .201/.245/.368 through 257 big-league plate appearances in 2022. Those numbers, combined with his .689 OPS at Triple-A, don't inspire confidence in his rest-of-season outlook.
