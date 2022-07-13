Castillo is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Marlins.

Castillo will take a seat against right-hander Pablo Lopez after he went 8-for-24 with two home runs, two walks, five RBI and two additional runs while starting each of the past seven games. With Bryan Reynolds (oblique) landing on the 10-day injured list Monday, the Pirates have a regular spot open in the outfield, and Castillo and Jake Marisnick look to be the primary candidates to play alongside Jack Suwinski and Ben Gamel. It'll be Marisnick who is rewarded with the start Wednesday after he hit home runs in both of his first two games since returning from the 60-day IL.