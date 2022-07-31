Castillo was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Sunday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.
Castillo has been up in the majors all season but has seen limited playing time of late, and he'll head to the minors while in the midst of a 2-for-19 slump. Overall the 24-year-old has a .201/.245/.368 slash line with 10 home runs and 25 RBI in 84 games this year. Bryan Reynolds was reinstated from the paternity list in a corresponding move.
