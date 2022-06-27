Castillo is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Nationals.

Castillo started each of the past five games and went 4-for-20 with three solo home runs over that stretch, but he benefited in part from lineup regulars Ke'Bryan Hayes and Oneil Cruz sitting out three and one of those contests, respectively. Both Hayes and Cruz are in the lineup Monday, and with Josh VanMeter (finger) also back from the 10-day injured list and Tucupita Marcano (illness) likely to come off the COVID-19-related IL by the end of the week, the Pirates suddenly have a logjam in the infield. The righty-hitting Castillo is thus likely to find himself as an odd man out for an everyday role, though he may still see steady starts against left-handed pitching.