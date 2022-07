Castillo went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in the first game of Thursday's doubleheader against the Reds.

Castillo gave the Pirates a 1-0 lead with a solo shot in the fifth inning off Reds starter Mike Minor and added a single off Reds reliever Ian Gibaut in the eighth. The homer was the rookie's first blast since July 28 and his ninth of the season. However, he's still only slashing .198/.240/.371 through his first 70 games.