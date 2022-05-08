Castillo went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Reds.

Castillo was in the lineup for both of Saturday's games, but his damage came in the first inning of the latter contest when he took Phillip Diehl yard for his second homer of the season. Castillo has earned a near everyday role in Pittsburgh, thanks in large part to his defensive versatility. He hasn't had an inspiring start to the season by maintaining a .254/.282/.358 line across 63 plate appearances, though he has only a 19.7 percent strikeout rate.