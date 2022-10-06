Castillo went 2-for-4 with two doubles, an RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's win over the Cardinals.

Castillo notched an RBI double in the bottom of the fourth inning before coming around to score on a Ji Hwan Bae groundout. He later added another double in next at-bat in the sixth frame. The two-hit performance was his first since July and he finished the four-game series with the Cardinals having gone 4-for-12 with three doubles, an RBI and two runs scored. Castillo will finish the 2022 season with a .206 average with 11 homers, 29 RBI, 28 runs and a stolen base over 262 at-bats in 96 contests with the Pirates.