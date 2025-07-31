Perez was traded from the Yankees to the Pirates on Thursday along with Rafael Flores and Brian Sanchez in exchange for David Bednar, Stephen J. Nesbitt of The Athletic reports.

Perez was a prospect of note coming into the year after logging a 136 wRC+ as an 18-year-old catcher in the Florida Complex League in 2024. However, his stock has fallen during his full-season debut, as he is slashing .209/.368/.236 with zero home runs and five steals in 83 games. He is still making good swing decisions (0.92 BB/K) but Perez has just eight extra-base hits (all doubles) without missing any time this year.