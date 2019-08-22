Pirates' Elias Diaz: Back in action
Diaz (head) is starting behind the dish and hitting eighth Thursday against the Nationals.
He missed a couple games after getting hit by a bat on his catcher's mask in Monday's game, but is healthy enough to catch a full game against Washington. In related news, Francisco Cervelli (concussion) was released by the Pirates earlier in the day, so it is officially Diaz and Jacob Stalling's show behind the plate going forward.
