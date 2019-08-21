Pirates' Elias Diaz: Catches ninth inning
Diaz (head) stepped in behind the plate to catch for Felipe Vazquez in the ninth inning of Tuesday's win over Washington.
He did not start after getting hit in the mask by a swing and leaving Monday's game, but the fact that Diaz was available to catch a day later means he passed tests for a concussion. The 28-year-old Diaz has underwhelmed with the bat after a strong 2018 season, and he's been especially bad since the break, posting a .456 OPS in 25 games.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Sheffield, Solak, Heaney
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
What recent developments could have longstanding effects? Scott White considers things from...
-
Bullpen: Hader, Rogers losing saves
The Braves appear to have found their closer, but the Brewers and Twins couldn't be any further...
-
Waivers: Subs for Sale, Tatis, Doolittle
If you lost one of your top players over the weekend, you may be feeling like all hope is lost....
-
Week 22 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The Rangers play eight games in Week 22, and the Orioles have a couple hitters who could surprise....
-
Week 22 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Scott White tiers the two-start pitchers for Week 22 — the good, the bad and the considerable...