Pirates' Elias Diaz: Contributes with multi-hit effort
Diaz collected three hits, including an RBI single, in a 7-2 win over the Padres on Saturday.
The big game lifted his batting average over the .200 mark (.204) for the first time in 2019. Diaz started his third straight game Saturday. Given his improved recent play -- he's 5-for-12 with a walk since Thursday -- the catcher could move into a timeshare with starter Francisco Cervelli in a setup similar to 2018. Diaz is still looking for his first home run after hitting 10 homers last season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Buying the breakouts?
Ready to get dialed into Week 9? We are. We also talk about breakouts we are buying into, rankings...
-
Week 9: Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 9 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The waiver wire options for Week 9 are pretty boring, but Scott White says boring might make...
-
Week 9 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The recent prospect call-ups aren't just exciting pickups. Most are advisable starters for...
-
Waivers: Riley, Calhoun state case
If you haven't made a point to add Austin Riley or Willie Calhoun yet, you may be running out...