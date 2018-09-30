Diaz will catch and bat cleanup Sunday against the Reds.

He's 4-for-12 with one homer and four RBI in his last three starts. Diaz also has three hits (including one double) in nine career at-bats against Sunday starter, Sal Romano. The catcher is slashing .286/.338/.456 with 10 homers and 34 RBI in 272 plate appearances.

