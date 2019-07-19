Diaz will start at catcher and bat eighth against the Phillies on Friday.

He has just five hits in his last 36 at-bats since June 28, good for a .139 batting average. Perhaps more importantly, Diaz has started only seven of 12 games in July as Jacob Stallings has become the personal catcher to both Chris Archer and Joe Musgrove. Diaz is 0-for-4 with three strikeouts against Friday starter Jake Arrieta.