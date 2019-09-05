Diaz's solo homer ignited a ninth-inning rally in a 6-5 win over the Marlins on Wednesday.

With just two home runs to his credit, the catcher's offensive production has fallen off a cliff since 2018. An undisclosed viral infection delayed his season's start and it's possible that he never fully recovered. Whatever the case, Diaz's disappointing campaign includes a slash line of .254/.306/.325 in 291 plate appearances and his platoon role for 2020 is not guaranteed.

