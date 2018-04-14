Pirates' Elias Diaz: Goes deep Friday
Diaz went 2-for-2 with a two-run homer Friday against the Marlins.
Making just his third start of the season, Diaz batted eighth and reached bases three times (he also walked). The catcher committed a costly throwing error, which led to Miami scoring three runs on a sacrifice fly, but he's in no jeopardy of losing his backup role. Diaz will likely start one or two games per week while patiently biding his time behind the injury-prone Francisco Cervelli.
