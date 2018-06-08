Diaz clubbed a three-run home run Thursday and finished the day 1-for-4 with four RBI against the Dodgers.

Diaz's three-run blast off of Brock Stewart brought the Pirates within two runs of the visiting Dodgers and marked his fourth home run of the season. He plays sparingly behind Francisco Cervelli, but Diaz manages to produce when given the opportunity. He was slashing .286/.342/.443 over 70 at-bats coming into Thursday.