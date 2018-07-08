Diaz is out of the lineup Sunday against the Phillies.

Diaz will receive a well-deserved breather after starting 14 consecutive games behind the plate for the Pirates while Francisco Cervelli (concussion) was sidelined. With Cervelli activated from the 10-day disabled list Sunday and re-entering the lineup, Diaz may only be in store for a couple starts per week so long as Cervelli avoids any sort of setback on the health front. That still might be enough to make Diaz playable in NL-only or deeper two-catcher formats, as he's been one of the best No. 2 backstops in baseball this season. Diaz has hit .289 with seven home runs, 23 RBI and 26 runs across 155 plate appearances.