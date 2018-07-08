Pirates' Elias Diaz: Headed for backup role
Diaz is out of the lineup Sunday against the Phillies.
Diaz will receive a well-deserved breather after starting 14 consecutive games behind the plate for the Pirates while Francisco Cervelli (concussion) was sidelined. With Cervelli activated from the 10-day disabled list Sunday and re-entering the lineup, Diaz may only be in store for a couple starts per week so long as Cervelli avoids any sort of setback on the health front. That still might be enough to make Diaz playable in NL-only or deeper two-catcher formats, as he's been one of the best No. 2 backstops in baseball this season. Diaz has hit .289 with seven home runs, 23 RBI and 26 runs across 155 plate appearances.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart: Pham falls
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Tucker a call-up to get excited about
The Astros have finally called up top prospect Kyle Tucker, and Scott White says it's a move...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
With so many teams playing eight games this week, where else are you going to look for sleepers?...
-
Week 16 two-start pitcher rankings
A busy Week 16 (July 9-15) means a high number of two-start options. Scott White ranks them...
-
Podcast: Player adds for Week 16
We’ll tell you the hitters and pitchers to add to get you set for a win in Fantasy Week 16...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Start Franco
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start