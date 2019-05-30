Diaz collected a pair of singles in a 7-2 win over the Reds on Wednesday.

Diaz is taking advantage of his opportunity with starter Francisco Cervelli (concussion) sidelined. He's started 11 of the last 13 games and is batting .370 in 46 at-bat over the span. Diaz has only two extra-base hits in 72 May plate appearances, but there's reason to expect improvement in the power category. The 28-year-old slashed .286/.339/.452 with 10 homers and 34 RBI in 277 plate appearances last season.

