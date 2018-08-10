Diaz went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run in Thursday's win over the Giants.

Diaz has been starting less frequently since Francisco Cervelli returned from a concussion -- Thursday's start was just Diaz's third in the Pirates' last nine games -- but he continues to perform when given an opportunity. The 27-year-old is now slashing .287/.333/.455 with eight homers in 202 at-bats this season.

