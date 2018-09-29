Pirates' Elias Diaz: Launches homer vs. Reds
Diaz went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and two RBI in Friday's victory over Cincinnati.
Diaz plated a run in the first inning on a sacrifice fly and clubbed a solo home run in the fourth. He's managed to take the field for just five games in September after missing most of the month with a hamstring issue. The 27-year-old is batting .286 with 10 home runs and 34 RBI through 81 games this season with just two games remaining in 2018.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 20 third basemen for 2019
Third base is shaping up to be one of the deepest of all positions in 2019 — that is, if the...
-
Top 20 second basemen for 2019
At a time when position scarcity is supposed to be on the outs, second base is surprisingly...
-
Waivers: One-start sleepers?
With the 2018 season drawing to a close, Scott White considers which pitchers and hitters might...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 27
Final week means starting lineups that are less rigid than ever, but Scott White has found...
-
Waivers: Stewart, Voit pack the power
A Tigers rookie makes his presence known while Luke Voit continues to power up for the Yankees....