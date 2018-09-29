Diaz went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and two RBI in Friday's victory over Cincinnati.

Diaz plated a run in the first inning on a sacrifice fly and clubbed a solo home run in the fourth. He's managed to take the field for just five games in September after missing most of the month with a hamstring issue. The 27-year-old is batting .286 with 10 home runs and 34 RBI through 81 games this season with just two games remaining in 2018.