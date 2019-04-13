Diaz (illness) went 3-for-5 for Triple-A Indianapolis on Friday, giving him eight hits in 17 at-bats during his rehab stint split between two minor-league levels.

He must be activated by April 24 and with Pittsburgh struggling to create offense, it wouldn't be surprising to see him recalled prior the deadline. General manager Neal Huntington previously mentioned that Diaz needs a building-up period but added that the script could change if the catcher showed he was ready sooner.