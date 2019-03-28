The Pirates officially placed Diaz (illness) on the 10-day injured list prior to Thursday's game against the Reds.

The transaction was set in motion several weeks ago when the Pirates ruled Diaz out for Opening Day while he remained away from the team to recover from a viral illness. Diaz has since shaken the illness and is expected to participate in simulated games or embark on a minor-league rehab assignment by the end of next week. That could put Diaz on track to return from the IL around mid-April.