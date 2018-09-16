Diaz (hamstring) caught a bullpen session Saturday and could return to action as soon as this week, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.

Diaz has been out since late August due to hamstring discomfort, but it seems like he's finally turning a corner in his recovery process. With the expanded rosters in September, Diaz can return to the roster easily, but his playing time may not be plentiful with Francisco Cervelli handling starting duties while Jacob Stallings and Ryan Lavarnway also compete for playing time as backups. Diaz still seems like the clear number two, but with the Pirates' playoff chances becoming slimmer and slimmer, the team may not force the 27-year-old backstop to play too much after missing over two weeks of action.