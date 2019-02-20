Pirates' Elias Diaz: Out with illness
Diaz did not practice Wednesday due to illness, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.
There haven't been any suggestions that Diaz will miss significant time, so his status for Opening Day shouldn't be threatened. He's expected to back up Francisco Cervelli again this season.
