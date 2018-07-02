Pirates' Elias Diaz: Records sixth home run
Diaz went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two RBI Sunday against the Padres.
Diaz has gotten consistent playing time since Francisco Cervelli landed on the disabled list (concussion) and has been productive. In his time as the primary backstop, Diaz has gone 9-for-32 with a home run, six RBI and six runs scored. Cervelli has resumed workouts, so Diaz's time as a full-time player may be coming to an end, though that could change if Cervelli is dealt prior to the trade deadline.
