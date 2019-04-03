Diaz (illness) will begin a minor-league rehab assignment with High-A Bradenton on Thursday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.

Diaz has been sidelined all season due to a viral illness, but he's finally ready to get back into game action. While this is the final hurdle in his recovery, it's still unclear how long the backstop will spend in the minors before being activated from the IL.

