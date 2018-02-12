Pirates' Elias Diaz: Reporting to spring training
Diaz will report to the Pirates' spring training facility in Bradenton, Fla. on Monday after his mother, Ana Soto, was rescued three days after being kidnapped in Venezuela, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic Pittsburgh reports.
With his scary family situation now having been resolved in welcome fashion, Diaz can now turn his focus to winning an Opening Day roster spot for the Pirates. The 27-year-old will likely open the season in a backup role behind Francisco Cervelli, but the latter's health woes in recent seasons could put Diaz in store for extended playing time at some point in 2018.
More News
-
Ranking Orioles' Fantasy assets
After a last-place finish in 2017, the Orioles may be on the verge of a rebuild, but they still...
-
Ranking Brewers' Fantasy assets
The Brewers found themselves contending ahead of schedule last season, and they leaned into...
-
2018 fantasy baseball: Top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Ranking White Sox Fantasy assets
The Chicago White Sox have a roster full of potential, and more is on the way.
-
Ranking Rays' Fantasy assets
The Rays have some good pieces already in place and another wave of talent coming. But how...
-
Ranking Red Sox Fantasy assets
The Red Sox have plenty of star power, but after some high-profile trades the last couple years,...