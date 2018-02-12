Diaz will report to the Pirates' spring training facility in Bradenton, Fla. on Monday after his mother, Ana Soto, was rescued three days after being kidnapped in Venezuela, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic Pittsburgh reports.

With his scary family situation now having been resolved in welcome fashion, Diaz can now turn his focus to winning an Opening Day roster spot for the Pirates. The 27-year-old will likely open the season in a backup role behind Francisco Cervelli, but the latter's health woes in recent seasons could put Diaz in store for extended playing time at some point in 2018.