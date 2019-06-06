Diaz is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Braves.

Jacob Stallings will work in a battery with Chris Archer for the latter's second straight turn in the rotation, but that doesn't necessarily indicate that manager Clint Hurdle has committed to Stallings as Archer's personal catcher. Instead, the day game after the night game probably represents the main reason why Diaz isn't starting in the series finale. With 12 hits in 28 at-bats to go with nine RBI over his past seven games, Diaz has cemented himself as the Pirates' top option behind the plate and may even warrant ownership in weekly leagues that start only one catcher.