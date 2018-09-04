Manager Clint Hurdle said he didn't know if Diaz (hamstring) would play again this season, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic Pittsburgh reports.

Diaz suffered a hamstring injury over the weekend, and it appears the injury is more serious than initially expected. The Pirates even purchased the contract of veteran catcher Ryan Lavarnway on Tuesday to provide depth should Diaz not return. Consider the backstop out indefinitely.

More News
Our Latest Stories