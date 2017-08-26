Pirates' Elias Diaz: Returns to Pirates
Diaz was recalled by the Pirates on Saturday.
He returns to the Pirates with Francisco Cervelli heading back to the disabled list due to an irritated quadriceps. Diaz figures to platoon with Chris Stewart behind the dish while Cervelli is on the shelf. The 26-year-old Diaz is slashing .250/.283/.350 with 16 RBI in 100 at-bats this season.
