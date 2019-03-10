Pirates' Elias Diaz: Returns to team
Diaz (virus) returned to the Pirates on Sunday but is expected to begin the season on the injured list, John Perrotto of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.
Diaz has been away from the team over the last few weeks due to a virus, and won't have enough time to rebuild his strength for Opening Day. Jacob Stallings is likely to serve as backup to Francisco Cervelli once the regular season kicks off. It remains unclear when Diaz is expected to be cleared for game action.
