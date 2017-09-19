Diaz went 1-for-3 with a double against the Brewers on Monday.

The 26-year-old has played complete games for Pittsburgh in 13 of the team's last 16 contests as he gains experience for 2018. Diaz, who is slashing .234/.250/.340 during his September run (48 plate appearances), figures to see fairly regular playing time next year while serving as the fragile Francisco Cervelli's backup. He's hit .275 against lefties, albeit small sample (41 plate appearances), and could become a streaming option versus southpaws.