Diaz (knee) has been shut down for the remainder of the season, Nubyjas Wilborn of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Diaz has been sidelined since Saturday with a right knee injury and simply won't have enough time to return, leaving Jacob Stallings and Steve Baron to finish out the season as Pittsburgh's primary catchers. Across 101 games with the Pirates this season, Diaz compiled a .241/.296/.307 slash line with two home runs and 28 RBI.