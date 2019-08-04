Diaz is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mets.

Diaz is 4-for-10 with one double and one RBI in his last three games, but he'll remain on the bench Sunday for the second straight contest. The 28-year-old has struggled overall since the All-Star break with a .449 OPS. Jacob Stallings receives another start behind the plate, batting eighth.

