Diaz is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mets.

Manager Clint Hurdle had settled into a pattern of alternating the catching starts between Diaz and Jacob Stallings over the past week, but Diaz will now sit for consecutive days to wrap up the series in New York. The downturn in playing time is likely a reaction to Diaz's 5-for-38 start to the second half, which has resulted in his season-long batting average dropping from .274 to .249.