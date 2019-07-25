Pirates' Elias Diaz: Sitting out Thursday
Diaz is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Cardinals.
With the Pirates facing a quick turnaround for the series finale with St. Louis, Diaz will just be getting a routine breather for the final game of the homestand. Jacob Stallings will serve as the Pirates' catcher Thursday, working in a battery with Joe Musgrove.
